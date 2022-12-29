Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Takes Affordable Performance to the Next Level

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 29, 2022 | 4:33 pm

The Redmi Note 12 series, which was announced in October, includes four smartphones, the Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and the Redmi Note 12 Discovery (aka Explorer).

In an interesting development, Redmi has officially launched a new device to its range today, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, with an amazing price and impressive camera.

Design and Display

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has a strong resemblance with the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The company only modified the layout of the camera island and elevated the company’s logo from its previous position below the camera.

In terms of display, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz 10-bit OLED screen and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Internals and Software

The Snapdragon 778G chipset powers the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, which is coupled with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. The 6 GB RAM variant only comes in black color.

As far as the software is concerned, it comes with MIUI 13, which sits on top of Android 12.

Cameras

In the camera department, the Speed Edition includes a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 shooter but no OIS, making video recording shakier. The remaining two cameras are an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro. At the same time, it features a 16MP selfie camera at the front.

Battery and Pricing

Like the Pro version, it is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and offers 67W wired charging. The starting price for the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is $245, which can go as high as $285, depending on the model.

There is no information on the international release of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, but it will be available in China through Xiaomi’s official website.

Specifications

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition
Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G
CPU Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Adreno 642L
OS Android 13, MIUI 14
Supported Networks GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
Display 6.67-inch OLED, 120 Hz with 1080 x 2400 resolution
RAM 6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB
Storage 128 GB, 256 GB
Card Slot No
Main Camera 108MP (main) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro)
Selfie Camera 16MP
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Battery 5000 mAh, 67W wired
Price $245

