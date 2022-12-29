Redmi Watch 3, Band 2 and Buds Bring Top Features at Cheap Prices

Along with the official launch of the Redmi K60 lineup and Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, Xiaomi also released three smart wearable devices, a Redmi Watch 3, Band 2, and Buds 4 Lite, in various colors and at an affordable price.

Here is all you need to know about all of the newly released products:

Redmi Watch 3

The latest Redmi Watch features a square 1.75-inch square AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The overall frame has flat sides with 5ATM waterproofing, and it also has a side-mounted hard button.

Moreover, it also offers an always-on display along with a wide variety of 200 watch faces. In terms of battery, Xiaomi has made an impressive improvement, as it can work up to 12 days on a single charge with continuous blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring.

The wearable offers 121 workout modes, and GPS navigation and can function without a smartphone. However, a smartphone is required for Bluetooth calls. The starting price of the Redmi Watch 3 is $71. It is available in Black or White (which looks more like Ivory), with three rainbow straps available for an extra price.

Redmi Band 2

The Band 2’s screen is 1.47 inches larger than the original Redmi Band, which is 76 percent more than the first Redmi Band. The band is 9.99 mm thick and 14.9 g in weight.

Although this device doesn’t support Bluetooth calls, it still has fancy features like blood oxygen measurement and a menstrual tracker for women. The battery can last up to six days with heavy usage, or nearly 14 days with normal use.

Redmi Band 2 will be available for $22 by the end of 2022. After that, the price will jump to $24. The user can choose from six colors: Fluorescent Green (Pink Gold), Black, Light Blue, and Dark Green.

Redmi Buds 4 Lite

The Buds 4 Lite include a 12 mm driver that produces deep sound and intelligent noise reduction during calls. The entire package (two buds + case) can last up to 20 hours. They feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, which allows an instant connection. They are also IP54-certified against water and dust.

Redmi Buds 4 Lite is available in white and black, which are very plain colors. Orange, which is where both the case and buds are brightly colored, is more interesting than Green, where only the case and buds share the same paint job. The starting price is $21.