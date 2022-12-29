UAE Airlines Are Overtaking All Global Competitors

Airlines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are expected to fly to around 536 destinations by the end of this year, as they keep on growing their network following the relaxation of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

According to the details, UAE’s commercial airlines outperformed many of their regional as well as global competitors. Notably, they outclassed them in the number of destinations, operational performance, and facilities offered to passengers.

As revealed by the recent analysis, Emirates will take off to 130 destinations, Flydubai to 114, and Etihad Airways to 66. As far as Air Arabia is concerned, it has 190 destinations on its network from its five head offices in the UAE, Egypt, and Morocco, while Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will fly to 36 locations.

This year, Etihad Airways introduced three new destinations, which include Greece’s Crete, and China’s Beijing and Guangzhou, while Emirates inaugurated five, including Indonesia’s Bali, UK’s London and Stansted, Brazil’s Rio De Janeiro, and Argentina’s Buenos Aires.

The aforementioned airlines are likely to continue with their expansion as UAE, particularly Dubai, remained one of the most favorite tourist destinations, keeping in view the success of Expo 2020.

UAE is also making arrangements to host COP28, a UN climate change conference, in 2023, in Dubai, which will further increase visitor inflow to the emirates.

OAG International’s initial projections reveal that UAE recorded a 67.4 percent increase in scheduled seat capacity at the country’s airports in 2022, achieving 63.89 million scheduled seats, compared to 38.16 million seats in 2021.