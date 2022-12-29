Umrah Pilgrims Rescued After a Hotel Started Tilting in Makkah

A large number of guests has reportedly been evacuated from a multi-story hotel in Makkah, as it began tilting dangerously toward another structure, which could have caused a massive disaster.

As reported by 24News, the building served as a hotel for Umrah pilgrims and other tourists in the city. Reportedly, officials from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Civil Defense Agency (CDA) have begun inspecting the hotel.

According to the details, the authorities will determine whether to destroy or fix the structure following the examination of the tilted building.

Separately, Saudi Arabia is planning to arrange a symposium and expo for Hajj and Umrah, with the goal to enhance pilgrimage experiences at the Two Holy Mosques.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s ‘Expo Hajj 2023’ will bring together decision-makers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and academics under one roof in Jeddah in early January next year. The event is a component of the Pilgrim Experience Program, which is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Via 24News