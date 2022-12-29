NADRA Reopens Offices in Flood-Hit Areas

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 29, 2022 | 4:44 pm

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has reopened its offices that were destroyed as a result of the monsoon-induced record-breaking floods this year.

Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik, on Wednesday, visited NADRA’s office in Pir Jo Goth, Khairpur, Sindh, to review the recently concluded renovation and resumed operations.

Speaking in this regard, the Chairman said that 58 NADRA offices including the one in Pir Jo Goth were destroyed across Sindh. They have been reopened after renovation in a record time.

He added that NADRA faced multi-faceted challenges due to floods as they destroyed the houses of its employees as well. NADRA has compensated 1,000 employees and disbursed them an additional monthly salary.

Besides this, Chairman NADRA also visited NADRA’s Model Office set up in Larkana. He reviewed the service delivery in the branch and lauded the staff for extending services to citizens in an effective manner.

He said that he wants NADRA to be better than other government organizations while continuing the provision of top-notch services to citizens at the same time.

