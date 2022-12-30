Here’s Pakistan’s Schedule for Four-Nation Women Football Tournament in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan women’s team is set to play the Four-Nation Women’s International Friendly Tournament in Saudi Arabia from 11 January to 19 January 2023.

With the football activities recommencing in the country, Pakistan women’s football team is ready to fly to Saudi Arabia to participate in Four-Nation Women’s International Friendly Tournament. The tournament featuring Comoros, Mauritius, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan is set to be played next month.

According to the schedule, Pakistan will meet Comoros on 11 January at 6:30 pm (Pakistan Standard Time). Pakistan’s second fixture will begin at the same time on 15 January 2023 against Mauritius, while the hosts Saudi Arabia are scheduled to lineup against Pakistan on 19 January at 10:30 pm. All the matches of the tournament will be played at Prince Saud Jalawi Stadium in Khobar.

Pakistan women’s football team made its international comeback in SAFF Women’s Championship earlier this year after FIFA ended its ban on Pakistan Football Federation.

While the Women in Green failed to qualify for the semi-finals, they did make their mark on the international stage with a stunning victory of 7-0 against Maldives.

Here’s the schedule for Pakistan’s fixtures in Four-Nation International Friendly Tournament: