Karachiites Finally Allowed to Celebrate New Year at Seaview

The Karachi police has announced that Seaview will remain open to the citizens on New Year’s eve so that they can celebrate the New Year without any problems or hindrances.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of District South, Syed Asad Raza, Karachiites will be given permission to participate in New Year’s eve festivities at Seaview, which is a major recreational destination in the metropolis.

Additionally, around 2,500 police officers will be deployed in the area to ensure the security of the visitors. The police department also advised citizens to celebrate the New Year peacefully.

Moreover, the SSP urged the public to carry out their celebrations while remaining within the ambit of law and warned that hordes will not be allowed in any case. Furthermore, he stated that strict action will be taken against those who engage in immoral activities during the celebrations.

Speaking about the aerial firing, he said that the culprits will be taken into custody on the charges of attempted murder. Also, he told the citizens not to indulge in one-wheeling or rash driving.

SSP further noted that bike-mounted police and Shaheen force will be stationed and around 150 female constables will also carry out their duties on New Year’s eve.

Regarding the traffic plan, he revealed that the Seaview Road will be made one-way from 10 PM onwards on 31 December.

It is important to mention here that the Karachi police used to block the routes leading toward Seaview with containers in order to prevent the citizens from accessing the beach for New Year’s celebrations. After a long time, Karachi residents are being facilitated by authorities in New Year celebrations.