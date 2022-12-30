Shahid Afridi Assures Bouncy Track for 2nd Pakistan-NZ Test

The newly appointed Pakistan Chief Selector, Shahid Afridi, has made a bold claim about the pitch for the second Test match against New Zealand in Karachi.

While speaking to the media, Afridi said that cricket fans will see a bouncy wicket during the series decider at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

ALSO READ Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail Included in List of Probables for New Zealand ODI Series

The former cricketer responding to a question regarding flat surfaces in the Test series said, “We have to remove the fear of defeat from our hearts.”

Shahid Afridi further added that flat surfaces for red-ball cricket are wasting the fast bolwers. “They are losing their fingers on these pitches,” he added.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the management instructed the curators to prepare a bowler-friendly surface for the last Test match.

It is worth noting that Pakistan’s pitches have been in the spotlight for their slowness since the three-match Test series against Australia earlier this year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rated the Rawalpindi wicket as “below average” twice this year, once for the Australia match and once for the England match.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will allow fans free entry into the stadium in the final Test match against the Kiwis to attract more spectators.

Initially, the second match of the historic series was scheduled to take place in Multan, but the prevailing dense fog in the city forced PCB to shift the venue.