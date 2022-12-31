China Announces COVID-Related Advisory for UAE Passengers

As China prepares to lift restrictions on international travel from 8 January 2023, passengers traveling from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will need to undergo a COVID-19 PCR test as required by the new guidelines.

The Consulate-General of China in Dubai announced that China-bound passengers from the UAE must send a negative result of a PCR test 48 hours prior to boarding their flight.

According to the Chinese Consulate’s advisory, those whose tests come back negative must make a health declaration at Customs before going to China.

In addition, they don’t need to get a health declaration certificate (HDC) QR code from the Chinese Embassy or Consulate General in the UAE, however, passengers with positive test results must wait until the result is negative, as per the latest guidelines.

Furthermore, passengers must also take precautions, like wearing masks while traveling, being careful in public places like airports, and cooperating with airlines to stop the coronavirus from spreading inside planes.

In accordance with the new guidelines, all passengers, including those from other Gulf countries, will have to pass through thermal screeners at the airports to identify and stop the sub-variant of the virus.