Customs Confiscate 7.7 KG of Heroine Hidden in Footballs

Customs agents thwarted an effort to transport 7.7 kg of heroin hidden in footballs at Islamabad International Airport on Friday, according to ARY News.

Customs officers at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) allegedly discovered 7.7 kg of high-quality heroin valued at more than Rs. 110 million stashed within footballs.

The three drug-laden boxes were scheduled via transit from Sialkot to Manchester, according to reports.

Following the recovery of heroin, a case was lodged under paragraph (c) of Section 9 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, and a team was organized to apprehend the accused.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Customs authorities stationed at Lahore airport intercepted a $60,000 smuggling attempt.

Customs authorities were busy examining passengers at the Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore International Departure, according to a spokesperson.

During the inspection, the crew recovered $60,000 from three people traveling to Saudi Arabia. The travelers had no cause to transport this money abroad.

Customs agents confiscated 30 iPhones and 28 wine bottles in another similar incident. The smuggled materials were hidden in the traveler’s suitcase who arrived from the United Kingdom at Lahore airport.