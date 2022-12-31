Punjab Launches Online NOC Facility for Property Owners

Despite the political turmoil, the Punjab government is continuing its journey toward digitization. In yet another step in the right direction, Punjab’s Excise and Taxation Department has streamlined the process of obtaining NOCs for the sale of properties.

According to details, citizens no longer need to visit the department’s branches and wait in long queues as they can now obtain the NOC for their properties online.

It is worth mentioning here that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the Excise and Taxation Department is mandatory for selling properties situated in the urban areas of the province.

On average, the department issues more than 1,000 NOCs daily. Currently, there are records of 40,000 properties in the new system. Properties with ongoing court cases will not be issued NOCs online.

In a separate development, the Punjab government allowed the Excise and Taxation Department to start hiring for vacant posts.

From grades 5-15, a total of 416 posts are lying vacant in the department. The department is expected to advertise the jobs soon.