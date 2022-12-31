780 Died With Nearly 10,000 Injured in Karachi’s Traffic Accidents This Year

The Edhi Foundation’s annual report has revealed shocking statistics about Karachi, including the fact that around 780 people died and 9,725 were injured in traffic accidents this year.

Also, over 540 people lost their lives and approximately 2,465 others were injured as a result of shooting incidents in the metropolis, which is plagued with street crime.

According to the Edhi Foundation’s spokesperson, 260 people died after drowning in rivers and nullahs, while 124 citizens passed away after being electrocuted. It is important to mention here that Karachi witnessed record-breaking rain spells this year, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people.

Furthermore, 220 tortured bodies and 290 infant bodies were also found in various locations in Karachi.

Unfortunately, the provincial government and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have turned a blind eye to the challenges and issues affecting Pakistan’s largest city. The metropolis is afflicted with chaotic traffic, tangled electric wires, rising street crime, and other issues, all of which have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of residents.