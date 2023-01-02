National Security Revolves Around Economic Security: NSC

The National Security Committee (NSC) has underscored that comprehensive national security revolves around economic security and that sovereignty or dignity comes under stress without self-sufficiency and economic independence, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The 40th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) concluded on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was attended by relevant Federal Cabinet members, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all Services Chiefs, and heads of intelligence services.

A press release issued by the PMO after the meeting’s conclusion said the NSC undertook a comprehensive view of the ongoing economic situation vis-à-vis challenges being faced by the common people of Pakistan, particularly the lower and middle-income classes.

The finance minister briefed the forum about the economic stability roadmap of the government including the status of discussions with international financial institutions, exploring other financial avenues based on mutual interests as well as relief measures for common people.

Steps to be taken to strengthen the economy

In order to strengthen the economy, the committee agreed on undertaking concrete steps including import rationalization as well as preventing illegal currency outflows and hawala business. Emphasis will be made to improve agricultural output and the manufacturing sector to ensure food security, import substitution, and employment.

It was resolved that people-centric economic policies with trickle-down effects on common people will remain a priority. It was also agreed to involve all stakeholders for consensus to realize effective and fast-track economic recovery and road map.

Rehabilitation of flood affectees

While taking into account the efforts for mitigating the challenges of 33 million flood affectees, the forum resolved to mobilize all resources for their rehabilitation and reconstruction in coordination with the provincial governments and multilateral financial institutions. The forum also appreciated the ongoing relief efforts led by the prime minister and federating units.

Recent terrorist incidents

The committee was also apprised of the security situation of the country with a particular focus on recent terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The prime minister emphasized that the war against terrorism will be led by federal and provincial governments as per National Action Plan in accordance with National Internal Security Policy with people-centric socio-economic development as a priority while Armed Forces will provide resolute deterrence and secure conducive and enabling environment.

Provincial Apex Committees are being revived in full earnest and LEAs especially CTDs will be brought up to the required fighting standards with requisite capabilities. The forum concluded that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguarding her people.

Zero tolerance for terrorism

NSC reiterated its resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence. This will be dealt with the full force of the state. Pakistan’s security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of Pakistan’s territory.