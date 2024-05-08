Punjab Allows Retaking Failed Driving Test After Two Weeks

Traffic Police Punjab has revised its policy, permitting failed candidates to retake the driving test after two weeks instead of the previous six-week waiting period.

Following the Punjab Cabinet’s approval of amendments to Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules 1969, Traffic Police Punjab has issued a notification instructing its officers to adhere to the new guidelines.

An official stated that each citizen is issued a learning permit valid for six months to prepare for the driving test. With the implementation of the online license system, approximately 360,000 candidates become eligible for the driving test every six months.

The officer shared statistics indicating that the traffic police issued 10.2 million driving licenses across the province last year. During the first four months of 2024, this number was reported to be 3 million. Presently, 100 driving test centers provide facilities to citizens across Punjab.

The department has proposed a new scheme to include 28 driving schools in Punjab, increasing the total testing centers to 130.

In response to citizen concerns, Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig conducted meetings and subsequently submitted a summary to the Punjab government, recommending amendments to the rules. The home department then forwarded the proposal to the Punjab government.

Following extensive discussions, the Cabinet greenlit the traffic police’s proposal to reduce the retesting period from six weeks to a mere two weeks.