Video of CM Sindh Playing Cricket With Childen on New Year Goes Viral

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, celebrated the new year by playing cricket with children on the streets of Karachi. Murad Ali Shah was accompanied by his Adviser, Murtaza Wahab, who took matters into his own hands to dismiss the CM in a friendly encounter.
Murad Ali Shah, along with his team, was on a visit to assess the development work around the city, where he decided to take to the field along with the children in the area. Murad Ali Shah stated that the reason behind playing cricket with children was to engage them in healthy activities and help them develop an interest in cricket.
The CM stated that the New Year should be celebrated with a lot of new hope and passion, while he also prayed for the betterment of the country in 2023.
This is not the first time that Murad Ali Shah and Murtaza Wahab have engaged in cricketing activities in Karachi. The two were also seen playing cricket in a local tournament during Ramadan last year. Murad Ali Shah’s unique stance had gone viral on social media on that occasion.
Via Samaa News