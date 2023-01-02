Viral Video of Snowfall at Masjid Al-Haram is Fake

A video showing heavy snowfall in Makkah’s Masjid Al-Haram has gone viral over social media, as citizens find it hard to believe the miraculous sight of snow in a desert.

However, Saudi Arabia’s weather organization, National Meteorological Centre (NMC), has clarified that the viral video is fake.

According to the details, the 55-second video initially surfaced on YouTube and Facebook and showed pilgrims enjoying the heavy snowfall at the Grand Mosque. Later, shorter versions of the video were shared on other social media platforms.

🚨Fake video🚨showing snowfall at Makkah today ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/SdsHlJb9cT — Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) January 1, 2023

It is worth noting that the video is edited or shows heavy rainfall in Makkah, which was mistaken as snowfall by the viewers.

Also, temperatures in Makkah during summer can reach up to 50°C, making snowfall extremely unlikely in winter with temperatures averaging 33°C during the day.