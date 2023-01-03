Najam Sethi Reveals the Reason Behind Appointing Shahid Afridi as Chief Selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, has revealed the reason for appointing Shahid Afridi as interim Chief Selector for the national team.

Speaking to the media, Sethi stated that he was aware of the team’s current situation and was looking for a suitable candidate to resolve these issues.

The newly appointed PCB chief added that they had to work hard to persuade the former captain to accept responsibility due to personal obligations. Najam Sethi went on to say that Shahid Afridi is a very aggressive and dynamic person who, as Chief Selector, can bring positive changes to the team.

Sethi also expressed satisfaction with his appointment, stating that the team requires the passion that Lala demonstrated during his playing days.

In response to a question, Sethi stated that while winning and losing are both parts of the game, improving cricket with a timid approach is not possible.

“We thought batting was an issue, but on these pitches, bowling is also an issue. Keeping that in mind we thought Shahid is the best man,” Sethi said.

Afridi was appointed as the interim Chief Selector for the national team last month, and fans have seen a different approach since then in the team. Recently, Shahid Afridi stated that he wanted to create different setups for red and white-ball cricket to improve bench strength for the national side.