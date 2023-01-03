New PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Hints at Mohammad Amir’s Comeback in National Team

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi is ready to welcome Mohammad Amir back to the national side as he has paid the price for being involved in the match-fixing incident.

The moral dynamics of the Pakistan Cricket Board are changing as the frontline administration has changed. With Najam Sethi becoming the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, he has announced to forgive Mohammad Amir who had been sidelined by the former Chairman Ramiz Raja due to his involvement in match-fixing.

Talking about Mohammad Amir’s case, the new Chairman said, “I, in fact, argued before the ICC in 2013 and 2014 that a player who has admitted his guilt, helped the ICC to stop match-fixing and corruption and paid a five-year penalty for being outside of cricket deserves to come back and especially since he was 17. And the ICC looked at it and in the end gave him a six-month reprieve.”

While former Chairman Ramiz Raja had a strong and unwavering stance against those involved in corruption and defamation of the nation, Najam Sethi is willing to keep the doors of redemption open for those who want to come back.

Najam Sethi said, “It was an offense, absolutely, but I think he has redeemed himself. So, therefore, we gave him a chance and he has been playing. His view is that he has been dealt with unfairly by the selectors and by others.

“As you know, Ramiz Raja’s view has been that anyone who has ever been convicted or tainted should never be allowed to come back again. That was not my view. My view has been that those who have paid the penalty and have reformed, should be allowed to come back.

“So, therefore, if Amir wants to come back, I will not stop him. I will make him eligible and then it’s up to the selectors to select him if he’s up to par,” said the PCB Chairman Najam Sethi.

It is pertinent to mention that Najam Sethi has also allowed Mohammad Amir to start his training at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore while the former Chairman Ramiz Raja had restricted all the retired cricketers from availing the facilities at NHPC.

Via Arab News