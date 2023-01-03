PCB Willing to Support Saudi Arabia to Promote Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed interest in providing cricket specialists to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for the promotion of the sport.

In an interview, the newly appointed PCB Chief, Najam Sethi, stated that they are willing to assist Saudi Arabia in developing the cricket structure.

In response to a question, Sethi said that Pakistan has a plethora of talent in the sport of cricket and will gladly assist the country if they ask for support.

While referring to the Afghanistan team, Najam Sethi said that it has now become a very competitive cricket team because of Pakistan’s cooperation. Sethi further stated that some Afghan players were trained in Pakistan and that assisted them in the formation of the Afghanistan Cricket Federation in 1995.

Cricket has been played in Saudi Arabia since 1960 when expatriates from Pakistan and India introduced the sport, which gradually grew more organized. The country joined the International Cricket Council (ICC) as an affiliate member in 2003 and was raised to associate membership back in 2016.

In 2020, KSA established the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, and since then, it has planned a number of activities to develop the sport at home.