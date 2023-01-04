Punjab to Regularize Over 14,000 Contract Teachers Soon

The Punjab government is reportedly one step away from regularizing thousands of teachers working in schools and colleges across the province on contractual basis.

The development emanated from the inaugural meeting of the Special Ministerial Committee formed by the provincial government. The committee met with Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Basharat Raja, in the chair.

According to details, the forum approved the recommendation of regularizing 14,055 contract teachers of government-run schools and colleges. The only thing that is now left is the approval of the provincial cabinet.

Minister Higher Education, Raja Yasir Humayoun Sarfraz, Minister Schools Education, Dr. Murad Raas, President Secondary School Educators Regularization Movement (SSERM), Muhammad Sarfraz, SSERM Convener, Muhammad Imran, and SSERM General Secretary, Rana Liaquat Ali, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Dr. Murad lamented that these teachers have been working on contractual basis for more than a decade and previous provincial governments did nothing for them.

On the other hand, SSERM representatives lauded the provincial government and thanked Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi, for considering their long-standing demand.