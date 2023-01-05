Dubai Launches Multiple Express and Tourist Buses

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially unveiled express and tourist buses from Dubai to Hatta, a heritage village, in a bid to improve the public transport system.

It has also launched a bus service within Hatta to facilitate tourists and locals there. The village is undergoing significant infrastructural improvements, as United Arab Emirates (UAE) intends to further diversify its economy and make its tourist spots more accessible.

Speaking about the routes, the Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA, Adel Shakri, stated that inter-city Hatta Express’s first route (H02) begins from Dubai Mall Bus Station and commences at Hatta Bus Station. The buses leave every two hours and the fare is AED 25 per journey.

As far as the second route (H04) is concerned, Adel said that the intra-city tourist bus service called ‘Hatta Hop on Hop off,’ starts and ends at Hatta Bus Station since it has a circular route and travels around four tourist landmarks, Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Hill Park, Hatta Dam, and the Heritage Village. He further noted that it runs every 30 minutes with a fare of AED 2 per bus stop.

Adel cited increased tourist inflow to Hatta as one of the main factors why the intra-city and inter-city bus services have been launched.