Pakistan’s Cement Sales Plunge 20.7% in First 6 Months of FY23

Pakistan’s cement sales declined by 20.73 percent in the first six months of the financial year 2022-23 as total cement sales during the month were recorded at 21.764 million tons against 27.456 million tons during the same month of the last fiscal year.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement sales during December were 3.881 million tons compared to 4.595 million tons in the same month of the previous year, showing a decline of 15.55 percent. Exports also declined by 61.88 percent as the volumes reduced from 538,002 tons in December 2021 to 205,061 tons in December 2022.

In December 2022, north-based cement mills despatched 3.010 million tons of cement showing a decline of 11.60 percent against 3.405 million tons sold in December 2021. South-based mills sold 870,355 tons of cement during the month which was 26.86 percent higher compared to the sales of 1.19 million tons in December 2021.

North-based cement mills sold 2.956 million tons of cement in domestic markets in December 2022 showing a decline of 12.48 percent against 3.37 million tons sold in December 2021.

South-based mills sold 719,721 tons of cement in local markets during December 2022 which was 5.86 percent more compared to the sales of 679,868 tons in December 2021.

Exports from north-based mills increased by 95.18 percent as the quantities increased from 27,885 tons in December 2021 to 54,427 tons in December 2022. Exports from the south reduced by 70.47 percent to 150,634 tons in December 2022 from 510,117 tons during the same month last year.

North-based mills despatched 16.522 million tons of cement domestically during the first six months of the current fiscal year showing a reduction of 18.06 percent from cement despatches of 20.163 million tons during July-December 2021.

Exports from the North increased by 6.29 percent to 578,074 tons during July-December 2022 compared with 543,888 tons exported during the same period last year.

Total despatches by North-based mills reduced by 17.42 percent to 17.100 million tons during the first six months of the current financial year from 20.707 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South-based mills during July-December 2022 were 3.508 million tons showing a reduction of 10.10 percent over 3.902 million tons of cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year.

Exports from South-based mills declined by 59.39 percent to 1.156 million tons during July-December 2022 compared with 2.847 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South-based mills reduced by 30.90 percent to 4.664 million tons during the first six months of the current financial year from 6.749 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

A spokesman of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association said inflation has played havoc with the pockets of consumers, and as a result, new construction projects, including housing, are appearing fewer in number, while the routine maintenance of residences has been postponed for better financial times. Even on the exports front, the Russia-Ukraine war did the industry no favors.