PCB to Conduct Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings Women’s Matches During PSL 8

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jan 6, 2023 | 12:03 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken yet another major initiative to promote cricket in the country, particularly women’s cricket.

The newly appointed setup has decided to conduct five matches of the women’s league as a test during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As per the latest development, as many as three franchises including Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will field women’s teams for the test run.

However, it was reported that the franchises will bear all the costs of the women league’s matches including players’ payments.

PCB said that in light of the experience of five matches, it will conduct the inaugural edition of the women’s league in September-October this year.

It was learned that initially, four to six teams will be contesting in the women’s league while all the teams will also be sold through open bidding.

Last year, the Pakistan Cricket Board hosted the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) where a number of foreign cricketers participated.

However, the Najam Sethi-led management decided, earlier this month, to scrap PJL from future plans due to the additional burden on the cricket board.

It is worth noting that the Selection Committee added three-star performers from PJL to the national squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

