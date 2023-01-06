SEEDS: A Comprehensive IT Skills Dvelopment Program with ‘Guaranteed’ Job Placement

Are you looking to gain the latest IT skills and secure a rewarding career in Pakistan?

The Hazza Institute of Technology’s SEEDS (Study to Embrace Employable Digital Skills) program may be the perfect choice for you.

This public-private partnership with the Pakistani Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training offers students a chance to learn the latest technologies, gain hands-on experience, and receive financial assistance.

Why SEEDS?

SEEDS is a student-centric program that guarantees a job upon course completion and allows students to pay for the course according to their own financial means.

The courses offered include:

MERN Stack Development

Cloud Computing (DevOps)

Game Development (Unity)

Mobile App Development

Cyber Security

To be eligible, students must have a BS/BE in Computer Sciences, Information Technology, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Mechatronics, Telecommunication, or a related field.

Program Fee and Payment Plans

The program will be offered in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Swat.

The cost of the course is PKR 1,20,000, excluding a mandatory registration fee of PKR 10,000.

There are four payment plans available:

Plan A: 25% discount – Pay PKR 90,000 (Full payment in advance).

Plan B: 20% discount – Pay PKR 96,000 in two monthly installments during the course i.e., (PKR 50,000+ PKR 46,000 PKR)

Plan C: 15% discount – Pay PKR 1,02,000 in three monthly installments during the course i.e., (35,000+35,000+32,000 PKR)

Plan D: PKR 1,20,000 (within 3-6 months after job confirmation) *terms & conditions apply

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable IT skills and secure a job. Applications for SEEDS are open until January 2, 2023, with the NTS test scheduled for January 7, 2023.

Classes will commence on January 16, 2023. Limited seats are available so apply at your earliest!

Click here to register now.