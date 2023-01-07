ICC Goes After Abu Dhabi T10 League Over Corruption Allegations

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is investigating allegations of corruption that took place at the Abu Dhabi T10 competition, featuring star cricketers from all around the world.

The ICC’s anti-corruption unit received over a dozen reports of suspicious activity at the tournament, with six of them deemed serious enough to warrant formal investigations.

The investigation is focusing on the high level of betting activity during the event, with approximately £15 million being wagered using exchanges.

The competition was heavily sponsored by betting companies and bookmakers were highly visible. The ICC also received reports of questionable activity surrounding the teams, including franchise owners dictating batting and bowling orders in advance and players being dropped at short notice.

English players Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Alex Hales, and Dawid Malan, as well as Pakistani players Ammad Butt, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmad, Azam Khan, Wahab Riaz, and Mohammad Irfan, were also a part of the league. However, there is no suggestion that any of the allegations involve Pakistani or English players.

It has also been reported that some of the England internationals who participated in the tournament have not yet received their final payment of fees, which range from £10,000 to £50,000. This has raised questions over the credibility of the Abu Dhabi T10 league and concerns about potential corruption in the sport.