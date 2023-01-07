Industrialists Accuse Government Departments of Leaking Financial Details to Extortionists

Industrialists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have alleged that the federal institutions have leaked the details of their financial assets to the extortionists who blackmail them for money.

Speaking at a presser in Peshawar, the President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq, alleged that KP’s businessmen receive extortion calls from unknown persons who have their complete asset details, including income, property, etc.

He added that such details are included in tax returns and therefore claimed that the data of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the country’s apex tax-collecting body, may have been breached.

Ishaq also said that unknown persons also had industrialists’ NADRA details since they seemed to know about weapons worth millions owned by the industrialists.

KP’s business community has shared these concerns with the police, however, nothing has been done so far, he complained.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) KP, Abdul Karim Khan, and KP government’s spokesperson, Barrister Saif, did not respond to the request for a comment on this matter.

