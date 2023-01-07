Rs. 101 Million of State Land Recovered From Encroachers

The Punjab government has taken measures in several districts, recovering a total of 70 acres and 4 Kanal from illegal occupiers, and 4 marlas of government land. The recovered land has a cumulative market value of Rs. 101 million.

The measure was carried out as directed by the regional offices of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab on complaints received against encroachers.

ALSO READ Pakistan Approves First-Ever Safety Standards for Auto Industry

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Ombudsman’s office on Friday. The official went on to say that the Jhang government has retrieved a total of Rs. 85,257,500 in government lands from various inhabitants, including 49 acres, 7 Kanals, and 13 marlas.

In other developments, the ombudsman’s office recovered 1 Kanal of land worth Rs. 4 million in Faisalabad, 2 Kanals of property worth Rs. 3 million in Bahawalpur, 142 Kanals, and three marla land worth over Rs. 6.25 million in Rajanpur, and 9 Kanals of agricultural lands in Khanewal worth Rs. 2.5 million.

ALSO READ Pakistan is Selling LNG Power Plants For $1.5 Billion

In addition, following the intervention of the Ombudsman Office, the LDA has allocated Muhammad Saeed Ch. an alternate land of one Kanal. According to the spokesperson, the market value of the aforementioned land is Rs. 12.5 million.