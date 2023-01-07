Sajid Sadpara Launches K2 Clean-up Drive to Counter Climate Change

Renowned mountaineer, Sajid Ali Sadpara, is preparing to launch the K-2 clean-up campaign in order to ensure a long-term solution to climate change.

In this regard, the son of the late Muhammad Ali Sadpara has formed a team of local mountaineers from Gilgit-Baltistan to assist him with this initiative.

ALSO READ Asian Cricket Council Responds After Najam Sethi Takes a Dig at India’s Jay Shah

In a short video released on his Twitter account, Sajid stated that the much-needed campaign will take place between June and August of this year.

Sajid said that he will be available to organize awareness campaigns, and training programs to develop policies for sustainable tourism in the region. He added that the initiative will not only help to keep GB highlands clean but will also raise international awareness about the climate change catastrophe.

“Tourism is a lifeline for the people of GB, and we cannot shut off the mountains for expeditions, but we can mitigate risks and work on sustainable ways to fight climate change,” he said.

ALSO READ Cristiano Ronaldo’s Move to Saudi Club Draws More Controversy

Sadpara extended gratitude to everyone who assisted his team in making the idea a reality, and he asked the government to assist them in their endeavor.

“I want to come forward and voluntarily clean up the symbol of the glory of the Pakistani nation and the final resting place of my beloved father,” he said.