Islamabad Announces New Timings for Schools and Colleges

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has changed the timings for all educational institutes operating under it.

The revised timings will be effective from 11 January until further orders.

According to the official notification, single-shift institutes will operate from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM on Monday to Thursday while they will close at 12:30 PM on Fridays.

Morning shifts in double-shift institutes will be held from 8 AM to 1:30 PM on Monday to Thursday. School time will end at 12:30 PM.

Evening shifts in double-shift institutes will be held from 1:30 PM to 7 PM on Monday to Thursday. It will start at 2:30 PM on Friday.

Followng decisions have been made for @FDEGOPOfficial to deal winter spell without disrupting the learning process:

1. Timings adjustd for schools to take less cold in morning.

2. Students can wear any kind of warm clothing (Jackets&Sweaters) in addition to tht allowd as uniform. pic.twitter.com/u8Ca75YmCd — Rana Tanveer Hussain (@RTanveerPMLN) January 10, 2023

As for Pre-I (Montessori/Prep) classes, they will be held from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Monday to Friday.

The same applies to all private educational institutes registered with Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Islamabad.

The FDE has taken this decision in order to hold the academic process without any disruptions during the upcoming cold wave.

A severe cold wave is predicted across the country, with Islamabad being no exception. Snowfall on Margallah Hills is expected due to close proximity to Murree.