Islamabad Announces New Timings for Schools and Colleges

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 10, 2023 | 9:57 pm

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has changed the timings for all educational institutes operating under it.

The revised timings will be effective from 11 January until further orders.

According to the official notification, single-shift institutes will operate from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM on Monday to Thursday while they will close at 12:30 PM on Fridays.

Morning shifts in double-shift institutes will be held from 8 AM to 1:30 PM on Monday to Thursday. School time will end at 12:30 PM.

Evening shifts in double-shift institutes will be held from 1:30 PM to 7 PM on Monday to Thursday. It will start at 2:30 PM on Friday.

As for Pre-I (Montessori/Prep) classes, they will be held from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Monday to Friday.

The same applies to all private educational institutes registered with Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Islamabad.

The FDE has taken this decision in order to hold the academic process without any disruptions during the upcoming cold wave.

A severe cold wave is predicted across the country, with Islamabad being no exception. Snowfall on Margallah Hills is expected due to close proximity to Murree.

