Pakistan Moves to 2nd in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table

Pakistan registered a comfortable six-wicket win in the first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

With this victory, the home side moved to the second spot in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League points table.

As per the updated points table, India, the hosts of the 2023 World Cup, is leading the table with 139 points and an NRR of +0.782.

The Babar Azam-led side, meanwhile, advanced to second place in the standings, with 130 points and +0.220 NRR.

New Zealand stands third with a run rate of +0.672 while the 2019 World Cup-winning side, England, is in fourth place with 125 points and +1.219 NRR.

Here is the updated points table: (10 January 2023)

Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tied No result Points NRR Penalty Overs 1 India 21 13 6 0 2 139 +0.782 1 2 Pakistan 19 13 6 0 0 130 +0.220 3 New Zealand 19 12 5 0 2 130 +0.672 4 England 18 12 5 0 1 125 +1.219 5 Australia 18 12 6 0 0 120 +0.785 6 Bangladesh 18 12 6 0 0 120 +0.384 7 Afghanistan 15 11 3 0 1 115 +0.573 8 West Indies 24 9 15 0 0 88 -0.738 2 9 Sri Lanka 21 7 12 0 2 77 -0.094 3 10 Ireland 21 6 13 0 2 68 -0.382 2 11 South Africa 16 5 9 0 2 59 -0.458 1 12 Zimbabwe 21 4 16 0 1 45 -1.141 13 Netherlands 19 2 16 0 1 25 -1.163

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Shares Crucial Injury Update Before Pakistan Super League

It is pertinent to mention here that eight teams will directly qualify for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled in India.

The remaining teams, along with five Associate teams, will compete in the qualifying round. The top two teams from the qualification event will advance to the World Cup.