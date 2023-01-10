Shadab Khan and Agha Salman’s Funny Banter Over Splendid Catch Goes Viral

Star Pakistani all-rounder, Shadab Khan, and middle-order batter, Agha Salman, had an interaction on social media after the latter grabbed a wonderful catch in the first ODI against New Zealand.

Salman took a fantastic catch of the opening batter, Finn Allen, in the short extra cover position, which was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its official Twitter account.

After Pakistan defeated the visiting side by six wickets in Karachi, the right-handed batter, while tagging Shadab Khan, retweeted the PCB’s video and wrote, “Kisi ki yaad aey?”

Shadab Khan, who is not part of the national squad for the series due to injury, responded to the tweet in a fairly amusing manner, writing, “Bus theek hi catch tha Agha ji.”

Bus theek hi catch tha Agha ji. 😜 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 10, 2023

It is worth noting that Shadab Khan was ruled out of the squad owing to an injury sustained during a Big Bash League (BBL) match against the Adelaide Strikers.

Talking about the match, the home side took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Kane Williamson’s side after winning the first encounter by six wickets in Karachi.

Naseem Shah took five wickets, while Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan each scored half-centuries to help the side chase down the total with 11 balls to spare.