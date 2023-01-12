Germany to Provide €28 Million Support to Pakistan for Socio-Economic Uplift

Pakistan and Germany signed two framework agreements worth €28 million focusing on the socio-economic uplift and sustainable development of Pakistan.

German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas representing the German government and Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr. Kazim Niaz signed the agreements in the energy and governance sectors. Officials from KfW and GIZ also participated in the signing ceremony.

Germany will provide grant financing of €23 million under the framework agreement-Technical Cooperation Agreement 2021 through GIZ. Under this framework agreement, three projects will be financed namely “Participatory Local Governance”, “Building Transition to Promote Energy Efficiency in Buildings” and “Strengthening Climate Adaptation and Resilience”.

The Participatory Local Governance project with overall financing of €10 million, will boost service delivery capacities of local authorities in KP and Punjab to meet local needs and priorities, while other project involving €3 million-Building Transition to Promote Energy Efficiency in Buildings has an overall objective to promote energy efficiency through building transition model through political, legal and regulatory interventions while using inventories and pilot demonstration models. Strengthening Climate Adaptation and Resilience, having an overall commitment of €10 million, will contribute towards improving all prerequisites for climate change adaptation and climate risk management.

Along with this, another Framework agreement namely the Financial Cooperation Agreement 2020 worth a grant of €5 million is also signed today. This framework agreement will comprise only one project titled “Self-Employment for Women in the Health Sector” which will be executed by KfW. This project will aid to enable conditions for creating and securing jobs and income opportunities that will further help meet international environmental and social standards and to contribute to inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs thanked the German government for the support and appreciated the important role being played by the Government of the German Federation in economic growth and promotion of sustainable development in the country.

The German Ambassador remarked that the funding provided by Germany in the fields of climate adaptation, economic empowerment, and governance will not only help the sectoral improvement but also result in the socio-economic uplift of the beneficiaries through job creation and sustainable development.

The economic cooperation between Germany and Pakistan dates back over 60 years during which Germany has been providing consistent support to Pakistan for socio-economic uplift and sustainable development.