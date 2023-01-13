AGP Reveals How Billions in BISP Funds Are Distributed Among Govt Officials

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) briefed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday that Rs. 19 billion from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) had been unlawfully paid to 143,000 government personnel.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, a member of the PAC, inquired from BISP Secretary Yousuf Khan about the progress of the investigation into the distribution of funds among government officials in 2020 during the examination of the audit report of the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

The subject of BISP funding being disbursed to underserved beneficiaries was brought to light in 2020, and the then-government directed the Federal Investigation Agency to look into it.

In response to Senator Syed’s inquiry, BISP Secretary Yousuf Khan informed the committee that out of the 143,000 unlawful beneficiaries working in government service, 2,500 were in BS-17 and higher. He stated that these officials had been collecting funds from the BISP intended for the poor in the accounts of their spouses and family members.

When PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan asked the BISP Secretary about the overall sum given to these fraudulent recipients, he responded that he did not know. The audit officials, on the other hand, notified the committee that Rs. 19 billion was paid to the undeserving parties.

The PAC Chairman also constituted a joint investigative team (JIT) to look into the matter and demanded a report within two weeks. He further asked the BISP to turn over the record to the JIT, which included AGP, FIA, and National Accountability Bureau officers.