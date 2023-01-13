Sania Mirza Pens Long Heartfelt Note on Instagram to Annouce Retirement

By Ayna Dua | Published Jan 13, 2023 | 8:27 pm

Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza, confirmed her retirement as she penned a heartfelt note before playing her last Australian open.

The 36-year-old tennis player has decided to hang her boots after enjoying a splendid career spanning 20 years. Hailing from Hyderabad, Sania Mirza has been an inspirational figure for millions throughout her tennis career.

Sania Mirza confirmed her retirement in an emotional goodbye note on social media as she reflected on her journey from being a six-year-old girl who fought to learn tennis, to representing her country at the highest level and winning Grand Slams.

She thanked her family, coaches, fans, and supporters for their contribution and support throughout her career. Sania Mirza’s Grand Slam journey began with the Australian Open in 2005 and she will be ending her career with the same tournament 18 years later.

She looks forward to spending more time with her son and starting a new chapter in her life.

Sania Mirza will draw the curtains over her magnificent career after stepping into the court for the one last time in February to feature in Dubai Open.

