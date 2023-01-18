Ookla Outs it’s Ranking for Fastest Internet Service Providers in Pakistan [2022]

Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, has released its latest report on internet performance in Pakistan for Q4, 2022. This report ranks all mobile network operators and broadband internet providers in terms of speed, consistency, and latency.

Best Mobile Internet

According to Ookla’s report, Jazz delivered the fastest average download speed across Pakistan in the fourth quarter of 2022. It ranked first among the top companies with a median download speed of 20.84 Mbps.

Zong ranked second on the list with an average speed of 13.99 Mbps, Ufone came next with 11.26 Mbps, and Telenor was at the bottom with only 5.13 Mbps.

Zong turned things around in terms of multi-server latency. It had the fastest ping among its competitors at 46ms, followed by Ufone at 54ms, while Telenor and Jazz were close behind with 58ms and 59ms respectively.

But when it comes to consistency, which is perhaps the most important stat of all, Jazz took the lead again with a score of 82.8%. It had a minimum of 5 Mbps download speed at all times and 1 Mbps upload speed.

Zong and Telenor had 72.5% and 69% consistency respectively, but Telenor fell behind in this case at 45.1%.

Best Fixed Broadband Internet

Moving on to fixed broadband internet, Transworld leads the charts with the fastest average download speeds as well as the highest consistency. It had a median download speed of 17.89 Mbps during the quarter, ahead of Connect Communications with 14.07 Mbps, and Cybernet with 12.84 Mbps.

Nayatel was fourth on the list at 11.35 Mbps and Wateen barely reached the top 5 with a 9.57 Mbps average speed.

Sadly, Pakistan’s biggest internet provider, PTCL, was at the bottom of this list with 7.61 Mbps.

Multi-server latency results were tied between Nayatel and Cybernet, so there was no clear winner for Q4, 2022. Both these companies had a median multi-server latency of 11ms, and Connect Communications was also among the top 3 with 12ms.

Transworld, Wateen, and PTCL scored 26ms, 29ms, and 38ms on this test respectively, leaving PTCL at the bottom once again.

Last but not the least, Transworld took the crown again in consistency. It scored 38.4% on the chart and was followed by Wateen and Connect Communications at 25.1% and 23.9% respectively.

Nayatel was consistent 20% of the time, while Cybernet managed 16.6%. PTCL was at the bottom of this list too with 11.7%.