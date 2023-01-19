10Pearls University Launches 10Pearls Connect for Tech Professionals

10Pearls University recently launched 10Pearls Connect, an all-encompassing networking event aimed to bring together tech industry professionals, encourage collaboration, and drive conversations on emerging tech trends.

The event, at 10Pearls’ Karachi office, was widely attended by key stakeholders of Pakistan’s tech industry – from seasoned c-executives to community leaders, startup founders to tech experts, enthusiasts and students. 10Pearls Connect Karachi event partners included GitHub and MLSA DHA Suffa University.

Speaking about the need to launch 10Pearls Connect, Syeda Sana Hussain, Senior Director of People and Programs, 10Pearls said, “The tech industry is one of the most successful industries of Pakistan, yet there is a pressing need for events and mixers where thought leaders can collaborate, exchange ideas, and build narratives that strengthen our ecosystem. As a leader in community building, we felt this gap and launched 10Pearls Connect – an event for the community, by the community”.

Attended by over 200 professionals, this invite-only event featured stimulating speaker sessions, incisive panel discussions, and engaging fireside chats. 10Pearls Connect kicked off with an engaging speaker session on Inclusivity as a Game Changer in Tech by Nida Athar, CEO, INNOVentures Global. Athar discussed the impact of gender equitability and mainstreaming, and its significance in shaping a more inclusive and progressive tech industry.

The event also featured a fireside chat on Emerging Technologies: Creating New Landscapes with Muhammad Salman Khan (Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, Xord), Muhammad Aamir (Director of Engineering, 10Pearls), and Imran Khan (CEO, Raptr Games). The highly-engaging conversation discussed the possibilities of NFTs, Virtual Reality economics, and their impact on the digital economy and society.

In line with its spirit of community and engagement, a Rapid-Fire session on Community Building in the Digital Age discussed how industry leaders can effectively upskill and empower emerging communities and even kickstart their own process of community building. Another session on The Fintech Evolution by Faisal Anwar, Group Executive – CIO, UBL, shared insights on the development and progression of financial institutions within the tech ecosystem, and the way forward in banking and user-adaptability.

The event concluded with a powerful panel on The Ripple Impact Theory: Ecosystem Makers on the Way Forward, featuring Omar Abedin (CEO, PakTekhub), Sana Hussain (Senior Director of People & Programs, 10Pearls), Misbah Naqvi (Co-founder & General Partner, i2iventures) and Bilal Mahmood (MD, Contour Software).

The panel discussed the responsibility of industry leaders in strengthening the tech ecosystem, shared insights about our techpreneurial system, and stressed on the need for community expansion, inclusivity, and driving change within the socio-economic sphere of tech.

Moving forward, 10Pearls Connect sessions will be held in Lahore and Islamabad in the coming Quarters, in line with its overarching mission to strengthen Pakistan’s tech industry and serve as a hub for community building and collaboration.