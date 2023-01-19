All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is only two weeks away from launch, meaning it is prime time for the most accurate and detailed leaks. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ have already appeared in earlier leaks, but now it’s time for the Ultra phone to take the spotlight.

Tipster @Deadlabs has just shared leaked images of S23 Ultra’s marketing material meant for Samsung’s french website. These images reveal the entire spec sheet and confirm many of the rumors we heard in the past.

First off, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is to be expected from 2023 Android flagships. This will be paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0.

According to the leak, the screen should be a very tall 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED with 2K resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. It will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is one step ahead of Victus+. Design-wise, it will mostly be identical to its predecessor.

The image also confirms the 200MP camera rumor. It is going to be based on the recently announced ISOCELL HP2 image sensor sized at 1/1.3 inches with 0.6-micro pixels.

It will have the same ultrawide and telephoto (3x and 10x zoom) shooters, but Samsung promises that they will perform better thanks to improved image processing. There will be 8K video recording support at 30 FPS.

The battery department will get no upgrades as it will stick to the year-old 5,000 mAh with a 45W fast charging combo. Hopefully, it will actually charge at 45W instead of defaulting to 25W like before despite having a bigger 45W charger.

Samsung has confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event for February 1, which is when we will see the new Galaxy S23 series. It will include the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.