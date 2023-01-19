Hindu Mob Violence Against Young Muslim in India Sparks Worldwide Outrage

A horrifying video recording of a young Muslim man getting severely beaten by a Hindu extremist mob in India’s Madhya Pradesh state has gone viral, drawing outrage from human rights advocates worldwide.

A number of Hindu extremists can be seen standing around the distressed young man – a Master of Computer Science student — in the brief video footage. While some of the people interrogate the solitary victim, another person from the side strikes blows at him, repeatedly hitting him in the face as he attempts to speak.

A Muslim student, doing Masters in Computer Science is being brutally beaten up by a Hindu Supremacist vigilante group for talking to a Hindu girl in MP, India. pic.twitter.com/Ecl6NFjC1Y — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) January 18, 2023

Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) reported that the victim has submitted a first information report (FIR) against the assailants, stating that the event occurred on January 3. He claimed he was coming from a marketplace at 2 p.m. when a girl stopped to talk to him about a book.

Here is the FIR copy 👇🏽 Note: We have hidden address of the complainant. pic.twitter.com/hvYA8HHV2F — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) January 18, 2023

During this time, 3-4 unidentified people approached him and demanded to know why he was speaking to the girl. The mob then began verbally and physically attacking him. According to the FIR, multiple bystanders observed the event. The victim further claimed that the mob threatened to murder him if he was caught talking to her again.

Hindu mob violence is on the rise in India due to the existing government’s Hindu nationalist policies.

Several human rights organizations have spoken out against the violence directed toward Muslims in India. Concerning this incident, the International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) condemned the incident on Twitter.