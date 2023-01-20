Blizzard Set to Hit Murree This Weekend

The recent weather forecast has predicted the wave of winter to intensify with snowfall in the northern areas as well as rain all across Punjab.

A weather warning has been issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, forecasting heavy snowfall to hit the northern regions of Pakistan over the weekend. The areas expected to be affected include Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli. The weather authority has predicted a blizzard to hit Murree, advising tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to the hill station.

While the northern areas will experience intense weather, drizzle is predicted for cities such as Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Dera Ismail Khan on January 20 and 21. The regions of Kashmir including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur are expected to see scattered rain-wind and snowfall. Similar weather is likely to be experienced in Murree, Galiyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

The Met Office has warned that the heavy snowfall could disrupt daily life, resulting in the closing of roads in the affected areas. Furthermore, landslides may also occur in the upper regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan due to heavy snowfall. The authorities have been urged to stay alert in order to avoid any potential hazards.

While the administration has taken the required actions to ensure the safety of the locals and the tourists, the public is advised to stay informed about the weather forecast and take the necessary precautions.