Luxury Hotel in Palm Jumeirah is Offering Rooms for Just 5 Dirhams and 50% Off on Food

A ritzy hotel located in the luxurious Palm Jumeirah, Aloft Palm Jumeirah, is offering huge discounts under which the room rate will be reduced to Dh5 per night.

This rate is only applicable to a limited number of rooms that are designed in a loft-inspired style. These rooms can be booked only on 20 January, starting from midnight. The discount will be valid between 21 and 31 January.

ALSO READ Fujairah Announces Huge Fines for Pedestrians and Drivers Who Don’t Follow Rules

The reason for this amazing deal is that Aloft Palm Jumeirah is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month and as a part of the celebrations, it has decided to offer special discounts.

Additionally, Aloft has announced significant discounts on food and drinks. Between 21 and 25 January, there will be a 50% discount on food and drinks from 4 PM to 9 PM.

ALSO READ 55% UAE Workers Are Expecting to Lose Their Jobs Soon

Aloft Palm Jumeirah boasts stylish surroundings and a variety of cool amenities, such as platform beds, rooms with high 9-foot-high ceilings, walk-in showers that have rainfall showerheads, and mesmerizing views over the Arabian Sea.

Overall, this is a great opportunity for those looking for a luxurious and affordable vacation in Dubai. If you have been considering taking a short vacation in Dubai this month, this may be the opportunity you have been waiting for.