OGRA Takes Notice of High-Priced LPG Rates

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken serious notice of the complaints regarding overcharging of the end consumer LPG Prices.

OGRA’s enforcement teams have been mobilized to take cognizance of the matter and to ensure the sale of LPG at notified prices to provide relief to the end consumers and to initiate action against the violators under the applicable Rules/Laws.

The enforcement teams have visited various LPG Plants recently in the vicinity of Lahore and Islamabad to check/ monitor LPG Prices and safety. During the visit, all LPG Plants were directed to ensure proper display of LPG prices at prominent places and to ensure that they will not overcharge LPG prices from end consumers.

Further, written instructions to this effect have also been issued to all LPG Plants across the country.

OGRA has also decided that its enforcement teams along with district administration will remain in the field during the ongoing winter season to ensure the sale/availability of LPG on OGRA’s notified prices.