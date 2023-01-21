Assaulting Workers in UAE Can Lead to Hefty Fine and Year in Jail

In a recent statement, the UAE Public Prosecution has made it clear that assaulting employees while on duty will not be tolerated and will be met with severe punishment.

The announcement, uploaded on the Public Prosecution’s social media platforms, was shared along with an awareness-raising video to inform the public of the consequences of committing such a crime.

According to Article 297 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on Promulgating Penal Code (Law of Crimes and Penalties), anyone who inflicts verbal or physical violence on an employee, with intention of forcing them to perform or not to perform some job-related action, will be sentenced to a minimum of 6 months in jail.

However, the punishment becomes even harsher if the crime is pre-planned, committed by multiple people, or if the perpetrator uses a weapon or causes physical injury. In such cases, the accused will face a minimum of 1 year in jail and a fine of up to AED 100,000 (approx. $27,000).

It is crucial for employers to understand that assaulting workers is not only morally wrong, but it is also a serious crime, involving significant penalties.

The UAE’s Public Prosecution has sent a clear message to the employers, warning them about the consequences of such acts.