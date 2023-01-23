NADRA Canceled 181 CNICs Given to Non-Nationals in The Last Three Years

NADRA has canceled 181 CNICs issued to non-nationals during the last three years, however, cases of 8,152 individuals are under the process of national status verification.

Official documents revealed that NADRA issues CNICs to Pakistani nationals only. However, due to the presence of a large number of illegal immigrants throughout the country, NADRA has to be extra vigilant to encounter the menace of non-nationals inclusion in the database while ensuring that only genuine citizens are registered.

In the past, a few non-nationals succeeded in obtaining CNICs by providing fake documents through alleged connivance with NADRA employees. However, CNICs of such non-nationals are digitally impounded/canceled as and when reported. It is pertinent to mention here that the digital impounding of CNICs is currently stopped at the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Moreover, NADRA has initiated inquiries against its employees involved in the illegal processing of CNICs.

During the period from 1st July 2021 to 30th June 2022, 279 inquiries have been initiated as per E&D Rules 2020 and 43 employees have been terminated/dismissed/removed from service.

NADRA has taken the following initiatives to curb illegal processing:—

Existing Registration Policy for Fresh Applicants

Mandatory requirement of presence and capturing of biometrics of one of the blood relatives (parents or siblings or son or daughter of paternal/ maternal grandparents).

SMS are being sent on a daily basis to citizens to obtain CNICs of minors who have attained the age of 18 years.

Birth proof (CBRC) has been made mandatory for CRC processing.

Compliance/Monitoring

SOP has been formulated to evaluate each fresh case processed across the country on daily basis. This is helping NADRA immediately identify any illegal/grey areas in processing.

Formation of Steering Committee

To analyze the cases reported by verifying agencies i.e. IB or ISI etc., punitive actions are taken against NADRA employees and applicants accordingly.

Mystery Customer: The concept is introduced to find out the grey areas.