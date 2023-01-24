Election Commission Bans Government Jobs in Punjab and KP

With the dissolution of provincial assemblies and appointment of caretaker setups, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has banned recruitment in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the official notification, recruitment in all Ministries, Divisions, Departments, or Institutions under the provincial governments and local governments has been banned.

Recruitment carried out by the Provincial Public Service Commissions, as well as government organizations where tests or interviews have already been conducted, remain exempt from this ban.

The posting and transfer of government officers to and from Punjab and KP have been banned. In case of absolute necessity, provincial governments must seek prior approval from the ECP.

The announcement and execution of new development schemes have been banned in Punjab and KP. The ECP has also frozen the development funds of both provinces. Ongoing and already approved development schemes remain exempted from this ban.

The abovementioned directives along with numerous others come into effect immediately. They will remain enacted till the announcement of the General Elections’ results in both provinces.