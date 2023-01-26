Here are the Most Iconic Moments in PSL History

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is right around the corner and the excitement around the tournament is at an all-time high. The tournament is set to commence on 13 February as defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, take on Multan Sultans, in a rematch of the last year’s final.

Superstars from across the world are set to light the stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi on fire as they prepare to help their respective sides win the coveted trophy.

Over the course of the past seven years, the PSL has provided cricket fans with some memorable moments. Let’s check out some of the most iconic moments in PSL history:

The First Super Over

The first-ever Super Over in PSL history was played between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars in PSL 3. Islamabad United, on the brink of losing the match, snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they defeated Lahore on the final ball of the super over.

Earlier in the match, former pacer, Mohammad Sami, showcased his class as he managed to defend eight runs in the last over and one run off four balls as he dismissed Lahore’s last batter. He then went on to concede two sixes in the Super Over as Lahore set Islamabad a target of 16 runs in the over.

Enter Asif Ali and Andre Rusell. Both explosive batters hit one six each, with Russell hitting one out of the ground on the final ball of the match, to hand Islamabad the victory.

Qalandars Play 2nd Super Over in Days

Lahore Qalandars are highly regarded as one of the most exciting teams in the competition. Just days after playing the first-ever Super Over of PSL against Islamabad United, Lahore were dragged to another super over, this time by their arch-rivals, Karachi Kings.

Chasing a target of 164, Lahore looked in control until their batting unit collapsed which left the equation in Karachi’s favor. With Lahore requiring 16 off six, it looked unlikely that they will be able to chase the target down. But both sides tried their best to not win the match as Lahore sprung back to life, thanks to a horror show by Usman Shinwari.

The match turned once again as Lahore batters were unable to score two runs off the final delivery as Gulraiz Sadaf was run out on the final ball. Finally, Lahore did manage to win the match in the Super Over as Karachi batters were unable to chase down 12 runs in the Super Over.

Asif Ali Smashes 3 Sixes in PSL Final

Pakistan’s explosive middle-order batter, Asif Ali rose to fame after his incredible performance in the final of PSL 3. Asif struck three consecutive sixes to Hasan Ali to help United take their second title.

Initially, Islamabad United were cruising to victory while chasing a modest target of 149, but a massive batting collapse led to an impressive comeback by Peshawar Zalmi. With 21 runs required off 29 balls and four wickets in hand, it looked like the match was heading to a tense finish.

Asif had other ideas as he struck three sixes to turn the tide in Islamabad’s favor.

David ‘The Match-Winner’ Wiese

David Wiese has achieved cult hero status in Lahore Qalandars due to his sensational performances and his match-winning contributions over the years. Wiese’s sensational performance along with the captain, AB de Villiers, in the PSL 4 match against Multan Sultans is one of the most iconic moments in PSL history.

Chasing a target of 201, Lahore were reeling with 93 runs required off 44 balls. Wiese went on to smash 45 runs off 20 balls, while de Villiers smashed a half-century as Lahore came within touching distance. With three runs required off the last ball, Wiese smashed a six to help Lahore to a magnificent win.

The Bat Drop

One of the most iconic moments in PSL history came in the PSL 2017 encounter between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. Former New Zealand all-rounder, Grant Elliott, helped Lahore chase down the target of 146 with just one wicket remaining.

With six runs to get off the last five balls with one wicket in hand, Elliott smashed Mohammad Sami for a six over long-on as Lahore completed a double over Islamabad.

Elliott proceeded with an iconic ‘bat drop’ celebration. The job was done.

Respect the Family

One of the most memorable moments in PSL history came in the third edition of the PSL. Pakistan’s ace pacer, Shaheen Afridi, in his debut season, rose to fame as he put in some impressive displays.

In the encounter between arch-rivals, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, Shaheen Afridi showcased his talent as he dismissed legendary all-rounder, Shahid Afridi with a terrific delivery.

Shaheen won the hearts of millions as he refused to celebrate the wicket of the legendary cricketer, who in fact is now his father-in-law.

Karachi Dunk’d

Australia’s Ben Dunk created history as he smashed 12 huge sixes, the most in a single innings in PSL history, as he took Lahore Qalandars to a sensational win against arch-rivals Karachi Kings in PSL 2020.

The explosive batter scored an unbeaten 99 off 40 balls as Lahore chased down a mammoth target of 188 comfortably. Dunk’s marvelous hard-hitting is certainly one of the most iconic moments in PSL history.

Musa Khan’s Heist

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have made a habit of thrilling last over encounters ever since the first edition of the PSL. One such match between the two sides was played in PSL 2020 as Islamabad snatched victory out of a certain defeat. The unlikely hero of the unlikely win was Musa Khan with the bat.

Chasing a target of 183, Islamabad looked out of the game as they were restricted to 163/9 by a world-class Lahore bowling unit. In stepped Musa Khan with 20 runs required on 17 balls with the last wicket in hand.

Musa stunned the world as he smashed ace pacer, Shaheen Afridi for two fours in the 18th over. He then went on to smash a crucial six to Usman Shinwari in the last over as Islamabad chased down nine runs in the final over.

The Middle-Finger Saga

Things got out of control as Ben Cutting and Sohail Tanvir came face to face in PSL 7 and renewed their rivalry from Caribbean Premier League (CPL) five years ago. The never-ending saga began in CPL as Sohail Tanvir showed a middle finger to Cutting after getting him out.

Cutting was out for revenge in PSL 7 in the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. Cutting smashed Tanvir for three consecutive sixes and avenged the incident by showing him a double middle finger. The two came at loggerheads as Cutting reminded Tanvir of his behavior years ago.

The drama did not end there as Tanvir had the last laugh. Cutting was dismissed as Tanvir took his catch and sent him off to the pavilion with a double middle finger of his own. While it wasn’t a good picture for the millions of children watching the league, it did add extra spice to the tournament.

Aagey Dekh Dance

The PSL 7 anthem, Aagey Dekh, was received with much skepticism from the PSL fans as their opinions were split on the anthem. One man, Wasif Ghafoor, completely changed the outlook of the anthem as he showcased his dancing skills in front of the whole crowd.

Ghafoor’s sensational dance to Aagey Dekh is one of the most iconic moments in PSL history.

