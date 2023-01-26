Star Pacer Wahab Riaz Set to Become a Minister of Punjab Govt

Wahab Riaz has been included in the interim cabinet of the Punjab government.

After Imran Khan, cricketer Wahab Riaz has also stepped into the arena of politics. As the Punjab assembly was dissolved recently, an interim cabinet has been appointed today to oversee the affairs of the government.

However, the most unforeseen name to be included in the cabinet is Wahab Riaz who had recently expressed his determination to make a comeback in the national squad but he is now an interim minister of Punjab.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Reveals His Most Memorable Innings From 2022

Reacting to the news, the new interim minister of Punjab, Wahab Riaz told ProPakistani that he came to know about his inclusion in the cabinet on TV. While he was delighted to become a part of the government, he told that he is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League and will not be able to take the oath now.

ALSO READ Babar Azam’s Father Dedicates ICC Award to Young Cricketers and Their Parents

Wahab Riaz is expected to take his oath as the interim minister later due to his commitments with the foreign league. The experienced pacer has achieved the milestone of 400 T20 wickets in the ongoing BPL season.