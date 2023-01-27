CDA Announces Massive Discount for Students, Elderly and Kids on Metro Feeder Buses

Federal Government has decided to offer discounts to students and the elderly on Metro Feeder Route buses.

The decision was reached during a meeting at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters on Thursday under the chairmanship of Captain (retd) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority.

The meeting decided that students and people above 60 years of age will be given a 50% discount if they travel on the feeder route buses. Additionally, children below 10 years of age will be able to use the service for free.

Currently, the Feeder Route buses are divided into three fleets, namely:

Blue Line — Travels from Koral Chowk to PIMS via Islamabad Highway

Green Line — Travels from Bhara Kahu to PIMS via Srinagar Highway

Orange Line — Travels from Excise Department to Islamabad International Airport (IIA)

Two New Services

CDA also plans to introduce two new bus services — the Purple Line and the Silver Line — in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

CDA Chairman’s office has informed the media that the Purple Line bus service will operate on IJP Road, while the Silver Line will operate from Taramri. To further facilitate the commuters, the Blue Line bus service will be extended to Rawat.

The initial plan called for the purchase of 300 new buses for these new services. The civic agency will likely contact China again to purchase new buses.