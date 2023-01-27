Shahid Afridi Urges Pakistan to Give Shahnawaz Dahani More Opportunities

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has urged the national team management to provide more opportunities to the pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani so that he can gain experience on the international stage.

The former interim chief selector stated that Dahani has the tools to succeed at the international level but he lacks the confidence required at the highest level of the game. Afridi further added that Dahani will improve his game further as he gains experience and he can prove to be a real asset to the Pakistan national team for a long time.

“If they give Dahani more chances, he will get stronger,” Afridi remarked.

Dahani, who rose to prominence two years ago after his sensational performances in Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he helped Multan Sultans win their first PSL title, has been unable to establish himself as a regular feature in the national side.

The 24-year-old has, so far, only played 11 T20Is and two ODIs in his short international career so far. He has picked up only one wicket in ODIs and eight wickets in the T20I format.

Afridi believes Dahani’s figures will improve as he plays more international cricket as he possesses the talent to succeed.

The exciting pacer will be seen in action in the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League. Dahani will be determined to put in solid displays and help Multan win their second title, while also making a strong claim to be included in the national starting line-up.