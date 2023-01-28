Shoaib Malik Pens His Heart Out to Wife Sania Mirza

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jan 28, 2023 | 1:49 pm

Shoaib Malik posted a heartfelt message for his wife, Sania Mirza, who competed in the final Grand Slam of her career at the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old, who won her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open 18 years ago, competed in her final Grand Slam event yesterday at the same venue.

As fans expressed their admiration and respect for Mirza, her husband also took to Twitter to declare her a role model for all women in sports.

In his Tweet message, the all-rounder congratulated her for her incredible career and wrote, “You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports.”

Mirza gave a tearful farewell speech after her final game of her Grand Slam career, saying, “I just want to start with that if I cry, these are happy tears and not sad tears.”

Thanking her fans and supporters, Sania stated, while she would compete in a few more tournaments, she had resigned from professional tennis.

Mirza won six Grand Slam doubles titles between 2009 and 2016, three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles. In 2015, she was ranked No. 1 in the world in women’s doubles.

