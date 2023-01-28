Shoaib Malik Pens His Heart Out to Wife Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik posted a heartfelt message for his wife, Sania Mirza, who competed in the final Grand Slam of her career at the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old, who won her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open 18 years ago, competed in her final Grand Slam event yesterday at the same venue.

ALSO READ Javed Afridi Invites Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Chairman to PSL

As fans expressed their admiration and respect for Mirza, her husband also took to Twitter to declare her a role model for all women in sports.

In his Tweet message, the all-rounder congratulated her for her incredible career and wrote, “You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports.”

– You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career… pic.twitter.com/N6ziDeUGmV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 27, 2023

ALSO READ Wahab Riaz Calls Wasim Khan Laptop Chief Selector

Mirza gave a tearful farewell speech after her final game of her Grand Slam career, saying, “I just want to start with that if I cry, these are happy tears and not sad tears.”

Thanking her fans and supporters, Sania stated, while she would compete in a few more tournaments, she had resigned from professional tennis.

Mirza won six Grand Slam doubles titles between 2009 and 2016, three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles. In 2015, she was ranked No. 1 in the world in women’s doubles.