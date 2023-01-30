Najam Sethi Goes Pulic About Annoying Nepotism-Based Job Requests in PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi has once again asked relatives and friends not to approach him for any job or promotion in PCB.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sethi stated that he has received requests from his relatives, friends, acquaintances, and persons in authority for promotion and hiring.

The PCB Chairman reminded friends and relatives that the PCB is not an employment agency and that he will not hire or facilitate any undeserving person.

Sethi added that PCB competes with top professional organizations around the world and cannot afford to appoint someone who is not deserving.

I am flooded with “requests” from relatives, friends, acquaintances & persons in authority to hire or promote people in PCB. Please, Please, everyone, understand PCB is not an employment agency. I cannot, will not, follow bad past practices to erode its professional integrity. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 29, 2023

Days earlier, Sethi also requested friends and government officials to stop demanding free tickets during the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The PCB Chairman stated that the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly, which audits PCB, has warned management to stop this practice.

The newly-appointed Chairman also stated that no one in the management committee will favor any player or coach in order to bring him into PSL management.

After abruptly dismissing former cricketer Ramiz Raja, the government appointed Sethi as the new Chairman of the PCB, and a number of changes followed.